Six rescued after motorboat ran aground in Tipperary

Six people have been rescued from a motor cruiser that ran aground at Lough Derg in County Tipperary.

It happened at the southern end of the Corakeen Islands in Dromineer Bay.

The local RNLI lifeboat was called by Valentia Coastguard to the scene at 3.20pm this afternoon and was there within 10 minutes.

All adults onboard the 42-foot vessel were unharmed and the lifeboat towed it from the rocks out into safe water.

The tow was released and the cruiser made its way to Dromineer Harbour.