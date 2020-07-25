Coastguard rescue Galway Hooker crew in West Cork 

Coastguard rescue Galway Hooker crew in West Cork 
The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat was called out to their rescue. File picture
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 07:56 AM

Two men were rescued after getting into difficulty on a Galway Hooker sailing boat in West Cork yesterday evening.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat was called out at around 6.20pm after the vessel, which had been sailing from Castletownbere to New Ross, lost power and started taking on water close to the Seven Heads Rocks.

The boat was located in thick fog shortly before 7pm.

It is understood the young men had been at sea for around 32 hours.

They were taken to shore and the vessel was towed to safety.

Read More

Government pledges €200m to reopen schools in August

More in this section

dan garda 5.jpg Extinction Rebellion to hold 'die in' protest in Cork city 
Cobh%20Sculpture%20Stolen%20Cobh%20Tidy%20Towns(1) Appeal for return of stolen heron sculpture in Cobh
San Francisco Celebrates Gay Pride With Annual Parade Fermoy threatens to sever ties with Polish town over LGBT+ stance

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices