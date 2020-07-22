Cork's new City Centre Policing Unit makes over 60 drug seizures

Drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and cannabis have been seized by the new unit, comprising of one sergeant and eight gardaí.
A man was arrested on July 14 after gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit seized €7,310 of suspected drugs in Cork City on July 14, 2020.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 07:00 AM
Neil Michael

There have been more than 60 drug seizures by Cork City’s new City Centre Policing Unit since it was set up last month, it has been revealed.

Gardaí say the unit has carried out 220 searches of people on the street, which have resulted in 10 detections of drugs for sale and supply and 50 detections of possession for personal use.

Drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and cannabis were among drugs seized.

The new unit — made up of one sergeant and eight gardaí — is mainly a high-visibility unit, but occasionally carries out plainclothes drugs operations.

Unit members are attached to Southside Community Engagement Hub.

They are deployed at times and locations that have been identified as "hot spots” for crime by the Garda Analysis Services.

While out on high-visibility patrols, targeting anti-social behaviour and thefts from local business, the unit has also seized 11 knives and one baton, as well as seven detections for public order offences and 13 for theft incidents at shops.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Inspector Gary McPolin said: "We work closely with all of our stakeholders to make Cork City a safer place. Thousands of people come and go through the city each day, but there is a small minority caught up in crime.''

Meanwhile, a man was arrested yesterday in connection with an attempted hijacking that occurred just after 7pm at Grand Parade, Cork City on Monday.

In the incident, a man approached the two occupants of a car parked on Grand Parade and threatened them.

He demanded they drive him to a destination and then jumped into the back seat of the car, where he produced what is believed to be a knife.

The car remained stationary however, and the man ran from the scene.

Members of the City Centre Policing Unit carried out a patrol of the area and arrested a man.

