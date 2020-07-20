Popular matchmaking festival cancelled in Lisdoonvarna

Matchmaker Willie Daly with his book of contacts at home near Ennistymon, Co Clare. Picture : Eamon Ward
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 12:53 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

The Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event in Co Clare, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees every year, was expected to take place in September.

The festival is over 160 years old and is attended by people from around the world.

As well as music and dancing, the annual festival includes daily matchmaking with matchmaker Willie Daly in his ‘office’ in the Matchmaker Bar.

Mr Daly is believed to have set up around 3,000 marriages since he took over the matchmaking business from his father in the 1960s

Organisers of the festival confirmed the decision today and have booked the same acts to perform next year.

"We are sorry to announce there will be no Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival this year," organisers said on Facebook.

In a statement to local radio station Clare FM, they said the decision is regrettable, but that their primary responsibility is to protect the health and safety of the local community as well as staff, artists, suppliers and visitors.

The matchmaking festival was due to take place from September 4 until the end of the month.

Artists who were due to perform include Nathan Carter, Mike Denver and Cliona Hagan.

