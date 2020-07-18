Small Kerry town celebrates second major National Lottery win in less than six months

A shop in Kerry has sold its second big National Lottery-winning ticket in less than six months.

Kelly’s Londis store in Milltown, population 1,800, has sold the ticket for Ireland’s latest EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000 following last night’s EuroMillions draw.

It had previously sold a €1m Daily Million top prize to one of its lucky customers last February.

Seamus Kelly who owns the lucky Londis store said: “I was on my way to play a round of golf this morning when the call came through from the National Lottery.

"The news that we had sold yet another winner absolutely blew my socks off – I can’t even begin to imagine how the actual winner is feeling this morning.

I’m just absolutely speechless, honestly I am. When we sold the €1 million Daily Million prize last February, there was so much excitement in the town that it felt like we all won the lottery.

"This is a small close-knit community so to get two big National Lottery winners in the space of six months is magical for us all down here.

"t really is a once-in-a-lifetime win so my advice to the winners is to savour this moment for the next few days before they make any major spending plans for their new-found fortune.”

Last night's winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 14, 26, 30, 42, 50.