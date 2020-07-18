Small Kerry town celebrates second major National Lottery win in less than six months

File photo of Seamus Kelly, Owner of the Londis supermarket in Milltown, County Kerry, celebrating after selling a National Lottery €1m Daily Million ticket in February. Photo: Don MacMonagle/Mac Innes Photography
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 11:27 AM

A shop in Kerry has sold its second big National Lottery-winning ticket in less than six months.

Kelly’s Londis store in Milltown, population 1,800, has sold the ticket for Ireland’s latest EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000 following last night’s EuroMillions draw.

It had previously sold a €1m Daily Million top prize to one of its lucky customers last February.

Seamus Kelly who owns the lucky Londis store said: “I was on my way to play a round of golf this morning when the call came through from the National Lottery. 

"The news that we had sold yet another winner absolutely blew my socks off – I can’t even begin to imagine how the actual winner is feeling this morning.

I’m just absolutely speechless, honestly I am. When we sold the €1 million Daily Million prize last February, there was so much excitement in the town that it felt like we all won the lottery. 

"This is a small close-knit community so to get two big National Lottery winners in the space of six months is magical for us all down here. 

"t really is a once-in-a-lifetime win so my advice to the winners is to savour this moment for the next few days before they make any major spending plans for their new-found fortune.” 

Last night's winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 14, 26, 30, 42, 50.

