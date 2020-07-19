Labour leader Alan Kelly pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

Labour leader Alan Kelly pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey
Ruth Morrissey pictured speaking to the media on leaving the Four Courts after a High Court judgement last year .Photo: Collins Courts
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 15:06 PM
Digital Desk staff

Labour party leader Alan Kelly has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey, who passed away today aged 39.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Kelly said:

“I want to offer my condolences and those of the Labour Party to the family and friends of Ruth Morrissey who has passed away after a difficult battle with cancer.

“Ruth and her family have shown so much bravery in the eyes of adversary since her cancer diagnosis.

“It is never easy to go up against the State to challenge an injustice but Ruth did just that.

“I was proud to have attended Ruth Morrissey’s case in the Supreme Court with Vicky Phelan. 

"I have always stood up for Ruth and her family and have raised her case in the Dáil many times.

“The State should never have appealed Ruth’s case given the circumstances but her winning has set the standard now for many women in Ireland.

“Ruth’s fight for justice while enduring a devastating cancer diagnosis has not just been an inspiration for me but for so many people right across our island.

“My thoughts are with Ruth’s family, particularly her husband Paul and daughter Libby who have had to go through so much personally over the last few years.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”

Ruth Morrissey was brave and kind to the end as she took on CervicalCheck battle

