CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 

CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey, who became a household name for championing the cause of women and misread smear tests, has died.

The 39-year-old Limerick woman took a case to the High Court over misreading of her cervical smear tests, as she faced the devastating realisation that she was terminally ill.

Mrs Morrissey, the mother of a young daughter, did not find out until 2018 that a 2014 review showed smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012 had been incorrectly reported.

Her cancer returned in 2018, leaving her terminally ill. Despite her diagnosis, Ms Morrissey’s courage in attending court and fighting for justice despite its gruelling toll made her a household symbol of bravery and honour, despite her never wanting to be in the limelight.

Ms Morrissey, along with campaigners such as Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh, Stephen Teap and the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna, galvanised the nation with their quest for justice, winning huge admiration across the country for their commitment to their cause.

Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul were paid the full sum of €2.16m damages awarded to them by the High Court over misreading of her cervical smear tests, the Supreme Court was told just last week.

Two laboratories and the HSE had appealed part of the May 2019 High Court judgment of Mr Justice Kevin Cross, which was seen as a test case when it came to the standard of care in cervical screening.

The High Court ruled in favour of the Morriseys against all defendants but it also found the HSE was entitled to an indemnity against the laboratories, except for €10,000.

In May 2019, Ms Morrissey spoke movingly about her husband and “rock” Paul and “amazing” daughter Libby.

“I love her to infinity and beyond, she's my best friend, she keeps us going, we're a family unit of three, the three of us love each other very very much, we do everything together, we go to the cinema, walks, films, we try to get her to Thomond Park as much as possible.”

Her family kept her going in the toughest of times, she said.

"I have bad days where I don't want to get out of the bed and I just want to curl up think 'why me, what did me and my family do to deserve this?

"I still have those questions and those days but the majority of my days are positive and they have to be, you have to have that positive mind frame because if you don't you're going to give up and you're going to let it win.”