Motorcyclist dies, another seriously injured, in collision with tractor in Tipperary

The collision between two motorcycles and a tractor and trailer happened at around 5pm yesterday afternoon on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary. File photo

Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 08:08 AM
A motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Tipperary town.

The collision between two motorcycles and a tractor and trailer happened at around 5pm yesterday afternoon on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

The second male motorcyclist, aged 33, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. 

The 21-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured. 

Garda Forensic Investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Officers in Tipperary Town are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 - 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dash-cam footage to make it available to Gardaí.

