Two men in their 40s are due in court today, charged after a drugs seizure in Cork city.

Gardaí who saw a significant drug transaction in the Ballincollig area discovered €55.000 worth of cocaine on Friday.

They made the find during the search of a car and two homes at around 5.30pm that evening.

Both were being questioned at Gurranabraher and Mayfield Garda Stations and are expected before Cork District Court at midday.