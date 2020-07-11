Man, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and run

The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.
Man, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and run
Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 20:22 PM

A man in his 60s has been killed in a hit and run in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

He was driving on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by another car at around 12.5pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger in his car, a woman in her 60s, was also brought to hospital, where her injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is closed, local diversions are in place and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station.

More in this section

Grow%20House%20Kenmare%2015th%20July(1) Gardaí seize almost €30k of cannabis from Kerry grow house
StolenCockerSpanielCorkjpg(1) Dog reported stolen in Leinster recovered by Gardaí in Cork
Patrick O'Shea UCCPresident 2018.jpg UCC president retiring for personal reasons

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices