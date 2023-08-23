Corkman asks for 'just a bit more time' to repay court fine owed since 2018

A Cork man appealed to a judge for “just a bit more time” to pay a fine he had owed to the court for five years.

Judge John King said that he “was not enamoured” with the delays and said that he had a “jaundiced view” of Martin Dwyer’s willingness to pay a fine which was outstanding since 2018.

Mr Dwyer had owed three fines since 2018, two for intoxication and one for threatening behaviour, totaling €550. Judge King told Cork District Court that his options were to pay, go to jail or take part in community service.

“I wouldn’t like to make him a guest of the nation without a community service order first,” Judge King said. “Your options are simple — pay, community service order or jail.”

Mr Dwyer appealed to the judge for more time to pay. “I just want more time,” Mr Dwyer said.

But Judge King said that he was “not enamoured” with the delays.

“You’ve had five years. Would you understand that I have a fairly jaundiced view of your willingness to pay the fines? Are you willing to do community service?”

Mr Dwyer, age 41, of 15 St Brigid’s St, Greenmount, Cork, owed three fines, one for €300, one for €150, and one for €100. Two were owed for being intoxicated in a public place and one was owed for threatening behaviour.

The court heard that Mr Dwyer was a painter and decorator to which Judge King said: “So you’re healthy?” He ordered Mr Dwyer to pay the €550 fine or undergo a community service order assessment and return to Cork District Court on October 23.

A community service order would involve 120 hours of community service, he said.