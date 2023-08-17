Preliminary trial hearing for murder of Cork bishop in Los Angeles adjourned until October

The man accused of the murder of Cork-born Bishop David O’Connell has had his case adjourned until October.

Carlos Medina, 61, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brooklodge native Bishop David O'Connell at his home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles in February. Medina was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

He had been arrested after barricading himself into his home following the discovery of the Bishop's body.

He appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the continuation of a preliminary trial hearing. The preliminary hearing will now be continued on October 19, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

69-year-old Bishop O’Connell was found in his home on February 18 after being shot multiple times. A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon. Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions.

If convicted, Medina could face up to 35 years to life in prison.

Bishop O’Connell was laid to rest in a crypt in Los Angeles Cathedral in March. His brother, Kieran, and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family, travelled to the US for the funeral.

He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015, having been ordained for the US diocese in June 1979.