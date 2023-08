Man's preliminary trial hearing for murder of Cork bishop in US to continue next Wednesday

A preliminary trial hearing for the man charged with the murder of a Cork bishop in the US will continue next Wednesday.

Carlos Medina, 61, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brooklodge native Bishop David O'Connell at his home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles in February. Medina was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

He had been arrested after barricading himself into his home following the discovery of the bishop's body.

The preliminary hearing got underway in Los Angeles on Thursday. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said: “The preliminary hearing setting was continued to August 16.”

Bishop O’Connell, 69, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive on February 18 after being shot multiple times. A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon. Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions.

If convicted, Medina could face up to 35 years to life in prison.

Bishop O’Connell was laid to rest in a crypt in Los Angeles Cathedral in March. His brother, Kieran, and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family, travelled to the US for the funeral.

He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015, having been ordained for the US diocese in June 1979.

Tributes

Following his death, numerous tributes were paid to Bishop O’Connell for his work with the poor and underprivileged in the Los Angeles diocese.

In a message to the diocese, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Pope Francis gives thanks for the Corkman’s “years of devoted priestly and episcopal ministry to the Church in Los Angeles, marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life and his zeal for fostering solidarity, co-operation and peace within the local community".

In recent days, Archbishop José H. Gomez announced that Bishop-elect Brian Nunes will take on the role of Episcopal Vicar for the San Gabriel Pastoral Region in Los Angeles, to fill the vacancy left by the late Bishop O’Connell’s death.