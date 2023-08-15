Man arrested in Dublin after being identified as suspected money mule herder

A man has been arrested after being identified as a suspected money mule herder following the search of a residence in West Tallaght, Dublin, on Monday.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out a search at the property as part of a larger investigation into incidents of fraud in Norway, Germany, the US, Hawaii and Ireland.

The investigation also looked into the subsequent laundering of money through money mule accounts, businesses, and trade-based money laundering operations.

A man in his early 20s was arrested for an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

He was identified as being a suspected money mule herder, recruiting money mules and managing their bank accounts.

"Up to 50 different money mules have been identified as having laundered over €196,000 through his bank accounts in Ireland, Germany and Belgium," a Garda spokesperson said.

"This money came from victims of mainly smishing frauds in Ireland, was initially laundered through these 50 money mule accounts and then forwarded by the money mules to the suspects' three bank accounts."

The Range Rover seized by gardaí

During the course of the search, a number of items, including a "high value" Range Rover, which was suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime, were seized.

The following items were also seized:

A number of passports;

Bank cards in family names and names of suspected money mules;

Bank account details;

Details of registered companies and businesses;

Cash in euros and dollars;

A note teller (cash counting machine);

30 mobile phones;

A desktop computer and laptop.

Meanwhile, during the course of the search, a man in his 50s was arrested for immigration offences. He is being detained pending his removal from this jurisdiction.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.