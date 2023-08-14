Gardaí investigating after body of woman, 50s, found in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a woman's body in Co Limerick.
The body of the woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a house in Templegreen, in Newcastle West.
Emergency services made the discovery at around 5.10pm.
The body remains at the scene on Monday evening, which is preserved for technical examination.
It's understood the woman was not alone in the house when her body was discovered.
A post-mortem, which will take place tomorrow, will determine the course of the garda investigation.