Gardaí investigating after body of woman, 50s, found in Limerick

The body of the woman was discovered at a house in Templegreen in Newcastle West this evening
Gardaí investigating after body of woman, 50s, found in Limerick

Templegreen housing estate in Newcastle West, Limerick. File Picture: Google Maps

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 20:28
David Kent

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a woman's body in Co Limerick.

The body of the woman, aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a house in Templegreen, in Newcastle West.

Emergency services made the discovery at around 5.10pm.

The body remains at the scene on Monday evening, which is preserved for technical examination.

It's understood the woman was not alone in the house when her body was discovered. 

A post-mortem, which will take place tomorrow, will determine the course of the garda investigation. 

More to follow . . .

More in this section

Locals object to plans for luxury holiday apartments near Kinsale's Old Head golf course Locals object to plans for luxury holiday apartments near Kinsale's Old Head golf course
9/11 firefighters to visit Ireland's unique 'living memorial' in Kinsale 9/11 firefighters to visit Ireland's unique 'living memorial' in Kinsale
Two hospitalised following Tipperary assault Two hospitalised following Tipperary assault
GardaiPlace: Limerick
Gardaí investigating after body of woman, 50s, found in Limerick

Campaigners secure half the funds needed to repair historic 'American pier' in Cobh

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd