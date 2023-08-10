Man charged with 'cliffs' murder remanded in custody for book of evidence

A man charged with the murder of another man whose body was found off cliffs in Co. Donegal after a week-long search has been remanded in custody to allow for a book of evidence to be served in his case.

Alan Vial, 38, appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court on Thursday. Vial, from Drumanoo Head, Killybegs has been charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin on June 25, 2023, at a place unknown within the State.