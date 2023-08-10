34 arrested in Ireland as part of Interpol operation targeting West African crime syndicate

Thirty-four people were arrested in Ireland between May 15 and May 29 as part of an Interpol Operation targeting the West African crime syndicate Black Axe.

A violent, mafia-style gang, Black Axe is involved in cyber-enabled financial fraud. The group has been known to use business email compromise schemes, romance scams, inheritance scams, credit card fraud, tax fraud, and advance payment scams to extort money from victims.

They are also involved in money laundering and are believed to use a large network of up to 4,000 money mules to launder the proceeds of their crimes. Last October, gardaí estimated that the group have laundered up to €64m through Ireland.

Between May 15 and May 29, Interpol agents in 21 countries commenced an operation targeting Black Axe and associated crime groups. More than 208 bank accounts suspected of being used by the group were blocked, with more €2.15m seized.

Cards and cash seized from a money mule detected using 8 different ATM machines in Ireland to make illicit withdrawals. Picture: Interpol

103 people were apprehended as part of the operation, with 34 of the arrests taking place in Ireland — 12 for investigative purposes and 22 for money laundering and gangland-style offences.

In five criminal cases involving Irish companies, the Interpol operation was able to recover €225,655 from other jurisdictions. In Portugal, four investigations resulted in the accumulated seizure and recovery of almost €1.4 m.

Interpol says it has identified 1,110 suspected Black Axe members and that more arrests and prosecutions are likely.

Deputy Head of the National Central Bureau in Dublin Tony Kelly said: "It became apparent early in the investigation that international cooperation and the use of Interpol’s analytical and coordination capabilities was essential to the investigation, and remains a pivotal element to the success to date and the ongoing investigation into this group."

Interpol said it was committed to working with its member countries to "deprive these groups of their ill-gotten assets."

"This successful operation involving so many countries clearly shows what can be achieved through international cooperation, and will serve as a blueprint for concerted police action against financial crime in the future," said Isaac Kehinde Oginni, Director of INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC).

Interpol pledged to "relentlessly" pursue West African crime networks "no matter where they hide in cyberspace.

"The illegal activities of Black Axe and similar crimes syndicates will remain a priority for Interpol,” Mr Kehinde Oginni added.