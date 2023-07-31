Subscriber

Man denies writing profanities at Cork's 'spray-painting central'

The defendant also said he had before-and-after photographs to show the wall was already completely covered with paint
The accused wanted his case finalised on Monday and reacted to the fact that it was being adjourned for over a month. File picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 20:04
Liam Heylin

A man accused of criminal damage arising out of spraying graffiti said he had before-and-after photographs to show the wall was already completely covered with paint and that he did not write any profanities.

Barry O’Brien of 7 Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, wanted his case finalised on Monday and reacted to the fact that it was being adjourned for over a month. “I have bad mental health issues over this case—I can’t do it anymore,” Mr O’Brien said.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to the application by Sergeant John Kelleher to adjourn the case until September 4. As he walked quickly out of court, the defendant said: “Put out a bench warrant for me—that’s grand.” 

He has already indicated though his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, a plea of guilty to a charge that without lawful excuse he caused damage to property, namely the walkway, arches, walls of The Shakey Bridge, (the popular name for Daly’s Bridge on the Mardyke) belonging to Cork City Council, intending such damage or being reckless as to whether the property would be damaged.

The date of the offence was March 6, 2022, and he also admitted having cannabis for his own use on that date.

While Mr Buttimer said the offence was not in dispute, the valuation for the criminal damage was very much disputed. He argued: “You cannot damage what is damaged. Does he have a liability to pay, given that the area was already destroyed.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said Cork City Council had been contacted in relation to the alleged cost of the damage, attributable to the accused, but so far there has been no value put on it. It was previously estimated at €1,500, according to a note on the garda file, Judge Olann Kelleher was told previously.

Mr Buttimer said on the last occasion: “I know this area and it is like spray-painting central. There is spray-painting over spray-painting. This was spray upon spray so the amount of the damage is disputed.”

