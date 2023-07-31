Yousef Palani admits murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to third

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to a third.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday morning, Yousef Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, two days later on April 12, 2022. Palani further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and in directing that victim impact statements be prepared, said it was important that they be heard.

The matter was previously listed for a four-week trial on November 13 next but the matter has now been adjourned to October 23 for sentencing.

The case had been before the Central Criminal Court on several previous occasions, including earlier this month when Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told Palani had changed his senior counsel ahead of his trial.

In what was a brief hearing, defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC told Mr Justice McDermott that Palani had "a preference for a different senior counsel" and in those circumstances, he asked the court's leave for Michael Bowman SC to represent the defendant instead. The firm of solicitors representing Palani were to remain in place.

Mr Grehan also told the judge that various records had been sought for Palani from the Central Mental Hospital and from Castlerea Prison in Roscommon but the defence team was still awaiting those.

Mr Justice McDermott asked Mr Grehan as to whether reports had been sought from experts. The lawyer said he had informed the court on April 26 that the defence had procured their own psychiatric assessment and that it was not their intention to share that with the prosecution.

At the April 26 hearing, Mr Grehan informed Mr Justice McDermott that the defence had received a psychiatric assessment for their client only that week.

Mr Grehan said the next step would have to be discussed with the accused, who was on remand in Castlerea Prison, and that "two due diligence matters will have to be dealt with". These were concerned with exhibits in the case and records from the Central Mental Hospital, he added.