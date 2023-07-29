Residents in standoff with Killarney racecourse over right-of-way issue for horses

There was ongoing agitation over the right-of-way of horses along a strip of land adjoining a housing estate to Killarney Racecourse, the Circuit Civil Court heard yesterday.

It was the third time the matter had come before the court.

Protests have been taking place by residents of Castle Falls Estate, Ross Rd, Killarney, who object to the use of their estate for horses on foot during race meetings.

At issue is a strip of grassed area parallel to the racecourse wall which is used by horses going to and from the stable yard at the back of the course, it was previously outlined.

A van was placed across the area before the May meeting, making the entrance unusable and it had to be towed away by gardaí, the court heard earlier this month.

There had also been sit-down protests.

Ex parte orders were granted for two weeks to Killarney Race company injuncting the residents from blocking the right of way or interfering with it during the July meeting in Killarney. These injunction orders are now to continue, by consent, to cover other meetings taking place in Killarney until late October.

Barrister for Killarney Race Company, Elizabeth Murphy, told the Circuit Civil Court in Killarney on Friday of "ongoing agitation" including an email sent by the chairman of the residents, Frank Doran, to the Killarney Race Company, allegedly threatening the credibility of the directors.

The residents were also threatening to take the protest out of Castle Falls Estate "and onto the streets of Killarney town", Ms Murphy told Judge Terence O’Sullivan.

Barrister for Castle Fall residents, Micheál Munnelly, said residents agreed to the interlocutory order, but they would "vigorously oppose" the substantive issue, the right of way.

"They also reserve their right to peaceful protest — without breaching the order," said Mr Munnelly.

Judge O’Sullivan said he would continue the injunction by consent on an interlocutory basis with liberty to apply, and adjourned the matter to October 24.

Further race meetings are scheduled for August, September, and October, and interlocutory orders restraining the residents from blocking the horses’ right of way will remain in place for those events.