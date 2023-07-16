Killarney residents ordered not to interfere with access to racecourse

A residents’ association, whose homes are adjacent to Killarney Racecourse, has been ordered not to interfere with the right of way for horses going to and from the races this week.

Ex parte orders granted to Killarney Race Course Company at the Circuit Civil Court in Tralee on Friday restrain the residents of Castle Falls from obstructing the horses on foot on their way to and from the stable yard.

The popular Killarney July Race Meeting kicks off on Monday, but Killarney Race Company fears a repeat of incidents in May when, it is claimed, residents blocked the horses’ ‘right of way’ to the rear of the racecourse.

Protests have been taking place by residents of Castle Falls who object to the use of their estate for horses during race meetings.

Horses on foot have a right of way over a strip of grassed land that runs parallel to the race course wall, according to the Civil Bill, says barrister Elizabeth Murphy, instructed by Brian O’Connor, solicitor, for the race company.

The bill asserts the horses’ right of way to proceed to and from the stable yard at the back of the racecourse, along ‘the strip’.

This right of way had been blocked by one of the defendants the day before the May Race Meeting when he placed a white van at an entrance for horses and pedestrians, the bill sets out.

The van had to be towed away by gardaí.

Subsequently, "numerous and diverse other agitations" have occurred between the residents and the race company including a van again obstructing the right of way and bearing the sign: 'Killarney Race Company Kerry County Council NO HORSES in Castle Falls Estate,’ according to Ms Murphy.

Injunction

The ex parte injunction, granted on Friday, restrains the Castle Falls Residents Association from any interference this week.

Nine residents were named in the injunction, while a building company and Kerry County Council are listed as notice parties.

The matter is listed for mention on Thursday at the Circuit Court in Tralee.

Further permanent injunctions are also being sought against the defendants restraining them from entering or interfering with horse access along the strip during race meetings in August and September.

A declaration that the residents have "no right to remain, loiter, delay, park, sit, stand or in any way enter the land strip over which the race company has a right of way" is also sought.

Meanwhile, the Killarney July Festival will run until Friday in a longer-than-usual race meeting. Flat racing takes place over three days with hunt racing Thursday and Friday. Ladies' Day this week takes place on Friday rather than Thursday.