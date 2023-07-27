Gardaí seize semi-automatic pistol and ammunition after raid

Gardaí have seized approximately €700,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine along with a suspected firearm with 50 rounds of ammunition following a raid in Meath
The raid, carried out as part of Operation Tara and conducted by officers from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from the Trim and Navan Detective units, took place at a premises in the Summerhill area at 5:30pm yesterday evening.
The operation targeted the sale and supply of drugs in the Meath division.
During the search, gardaí uncovered and seized €600,000 of suspected cannabis and €100,000 of suspected cocaine, along with a suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.
A garda spokesperson said the drugs and the firearm will now be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Ballistics Unit respectively.
"Garda investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.