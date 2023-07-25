Four-year ban for Cork motorist who reversed into oncoming traffic during garda pursuit

A young motorist being pursued by gardaí found the road blocked by a patrol car at 10.30am in the morning and he reacted by reversing into the flow of traffic forcing other motorists to take evasive action.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked a number of times about the time of the day at which the incident occurred and he said at Cork District Court that “somebody could have been killed”.

Among the penalties imposed on Liam Shanahan of Greenfield House, Navigation Road, Mallow, County Cork, he was banned from driving for four years.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused was first required to stop by gardaí at Kilmore Road at 10.30am on the morning of October 10, 2020. However, he turned, sped to Harbour View Road and on to Knocknaheeny Avenue.

Then at Churchfield Avenue he drove on the wrong side of the road and forced oncoming traffic to take evasive action, the sergeant said. The Passat turned on to Innishannon Road, Fairhill, and droved towards a patrol car before stopping and reversing on the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Ultimately, he stopped and ran from the car. He went into the garden of a house and was pursued by gardaí.

Garda Michael O’Shea directed him to stop and to get down on the ground. The motorist complied but then as the guard approached he jumped up and tried to run away again. He was quickly arrested.

Sentencing

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 22-year-old is working and could offer no rational explanation for why he drove the way he did.

“There was no intoxication, no antecedent conduct that might have explained this conduct. He panicked when he saw the guards and drove in the way he did for no reason I can see. I would ask you to take into consideration his plea. He was 19 at the time,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher said: “At 10.30 in the morning when people were going about their business, obeying the law, this man tried to escape from the gardaí. It was lucky no one was killed—that is the only way I can say it.”

For the dangerous driving and related charges the judge imposed a five-month suspended sentence, €850 in fines and a four-year disqualification from driving.

“This is your chance now. If you don’t take it you will serve the sentence. Someone could have been killed at half past 10 in the day,” the judge said.