Youth charged over assault on US tourist on Talbot Street

Stephen Termini (centre) was punched and kicked in the head by a gang of youths on Store Street just after he left his guesthouse accommodation on nearby Talbot Street. Picture: Michael Rizzuto/GoFundMe

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 16:00
David Kent & Cormac O'Keeffe

The male juvenile who was arrested in connection with the assault of a US tourist on Talbot Street in Dublin has been charged.

The 57-year-old tourist is receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital, the country’s specialist hospital for head injuries.

His family said he had lost his wife to illness last April and had “saved every penny” for a “dream visit” to Ireland.

The juvenile appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court earlier this afternoon.

A statement from Garda Síochána said: "The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged.

"The juvenile has appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court which was already held at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon Sunday 23rd July, 2023."

He has been remanded on bail to appear before the Children's Court later in the week.

