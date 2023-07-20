Senior garda warns public not to move drug finds after haul discovered on Donegal beach

A former assistant Garda commissioner has warned the public to contact gardaí if they find materials they believe to be drugs — and not to transport it themselves.

Michael O'Sullivan, director of the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre, a multinational body which was set up to combat drugs trafficking, made the remark on RTÉ radio after a man walking on an isolated Donegal beach found what is thought to be a consignment of drugs worth more than €2m.

The discovery was made at Tramore Beach on the outskirts of the seaside village of Dunfanaghy early on Wednesday morning.

The drugs, wrapped in black plastic and bound by a rope, were found on the edge of the water at the remote beach. The quick-thinking walker dragged the suitcase-sized bale up the beach and then tied it to a plank of wood after fearing it would be washed out to sea again.

Mr O’Sullivan said the find was significant and it was a “very costly expense” for the drug smugglers to lose that large a quantity.

All the coastline of Europe was vulnerable to drug smugglers, but there were huge logistics involved. There needed to be people on the ground, warehouses and transport planning. Success in apprehending drug smugglers depended on patrols by the navy and the air corps, he said.

'Mother ship'

Mr O’Sullivan explained the routes taken by drug smugglers depended on the cartels involved. Operations usually commenced with the drugs being transported on a “mother ship” — a large container ship possibly heading to Scotland or Northern Ireland.

“What normally happens is they will load the drugs on a very large vessel, which could be a vessel carrying cars. And at some point in the Atlantic, they will be offloaded to what they call a daughter vessel, which is a smaller vessel, possibly a fishing vessel. And that's where it gets dangerous.

“They have to drop it very often without cables, the drugs which can come in quarter tonne bags onto the vessel below and in high seas. Bad weather under pressure, hoping they’re not discovered and the mother ship is very anxious to get rid of it.

“And the guys who are taking it are very anxious to get it and get gone rather than to be staying in the same location. So it just depends on the overall plan. The cartel and the people who are transporting it.

“They would learn from what has happened in the past. They've transported in semi-submersible submarines for want of a better term. They crossed the Atlantic in 22 or 23 days. So they've tried all sorts and they are very nimble from the point of view of being innovative.

“But once they settle and embark on a course, that's the course they're going to take because there are prearranged locations and there's logistics in place.

For example, if it's going to land in Ireland or it's going to land in the UK, there are people ready and in place with vehicles to take that.”