Man, 30s, rearrested in connection with alleged assault in Slieve League 

A man has been "rearrested" by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of Co Donegal last month.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in Donegal on Thursday. It is understood the man was previously arrested in relation to the case and was released without charge.
He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the north-west region.
The arrest follows the discovery of a body in the water at Slieve League earlier this month.
The body, recovered by gardaí with assistance from the Coast Guard, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where an autopsy was due to take place.
Gardaí confirmed an incident had occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area at some point between Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in relation to the incident. They were later released without charge.