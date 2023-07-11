Corkman accused of assault of man, 68, who later died refused bail

Gardaí objected to bail in the case against a 29-year-old man accused of assault causing harm to a 68-year-old man who later died.

Aaron Wolfe appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison on a charge of assault causing harm to the late Florence O’Sullivan. The 29-year-old from Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork, is accused of assault causing harm to Mr O’Sullivan on March 11.

Florence O’Sullivan died at Cork University Hospital on April 6. He was hospitalised after the alleged incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork city, on March 11.

Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan testified on Tuesday at the accused man’s bail hearing: “I believe that the evidence in support of the charge presently before the court is very strong.

"Following a number of calls to the emergency services, the injured party was removed from the scene by ambulance and the accused was arrested at the scene of the incident a short time later.

“Due to the serious nature of the alleged assault, an incident room was set up at Watercourse Road Garda Station. A large volume of CCTV has been harvested, a number of witness statements taken and forensic evidence obtained — all of which show the accused was allegedly involved in the incident.

“Following the death of the injured party, a post mortem took place and confirmed the violent circumstances.

“Aaron Wolfe is charged with assault causing harm to the 68-year-old man who was treated in Cork University Hospital where he died approximately three and a half weeks later.

It will be the State’s case that the deceased, Florence O’Sullivan, died of the injuries received during the assault on him by Aaron Wolfe.”

As details of the postmortem examination were about to be disclosed, there was an objection from defence solicitor Frank Buttimer, and the evidence was not given.

Mr Buttimer said the accused man did not apply for bail following his arrest and had been in custody for almost four and a half months on the assault charge and that this was the first occasion on which Aaron Wolfe was applying for bail.

Mr Buttimer said because of considerable delays in cases getting a date for trial, the accused could be a long time in custody if refused bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused was entitled to make the application for bail but because of the seriousness of the charge the judge said he was refusing bail.

Aaron Wolfe was remanded in custody until July 31, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

The late Mr O’Sullivan, who was originally from Adrigole, lived for many years in a flat in Cork city centre. More recently, he had been living in Carrigaline.

Gardaí previously appealed to the public for assistance in their investigation of the case.