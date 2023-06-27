Case of fatal assault of man, 68, in Cork awaits post-mortem

Results of a post-mortem examination on the remains of a 68-year-old man are awaited in the case against a 29-year-old man accused of assaulting him less than a month before his death.

The man accused of assault causing harm was remanded in custody for a further fortnight on Tuesday. On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 11 with the accused remanded in continuing custody.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he was formally putting the prosecution on notice that on July 11 the accused would be applying to be released on bail. So far there has been no application for bail.

As for progress in the case, Sgt Davis said the garda file was complete with the exception of the post-mortem report. It is anticipated that once that is available the file will be ready to send to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused man, Aaron Wolfe, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

He is charged with assault causing harm to the late Florence O’Sullivan. Garda Conor Smiddy charged Aaron Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Cork, with assault causing harm to Mr O’Sullivan on March 11.

Florence O’Sullivan died at Cork University Hospital on April 6. He was hospitalised after the alleged incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork city, on March 11.

It has been reported that investigating gardaí subsequently opened a murder inquiry into Mr O'Sullivan's death and established an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was originally from Adrigole, lived for many years in a flat in Cork city centre. More recently, he had been living in Carrigaline.

Gardaí previously appealed to the public for assistance. They appealed in particular for information on a white Volkswagen taxi that was observed in the Glentransna Court area between 8pm and 8.20pm on the night of Saturday, March 11.