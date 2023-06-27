Two arrested as public access to Slieve League closed following alleged assault

On Tuesday, gardaí confirmed that an incident had occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area at some point between Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25
Two arrested as public access to Slieve League closed following alleged assault

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested following an alleged assault.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 10:43
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested two people and appealed for witnesses after an alleged assault in Donegal.

On Tuesday, gardaí confirmed that an incident had occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area at some point between Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested following an alleged assault.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate an investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24 June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25 June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating ardaí.

"Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added. 

Read More

Irish man dies in drowning incident in Greece

More in this section

Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Repossession action over property owned by Davy Fitzgerald on hold pending appeal outcome 
DragonBallZ and Pokemon trading game cards Corkman with intellectual disability had Pokemon cards taken by drug dealers
Group of friend clinking glasses of wine in a restaurant 'Currency traders' had 'wined and dined' man into money-laundering operation, court told
Two arrested as public access to Slieve League closed following alleged assault

Gardaí claim their continued suspensions amid investigation of superintendent are unlawful

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd