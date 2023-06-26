African and Brazilian people in Ireland to be asked about their experience of policing here 

Research is being undertaken among the African and Brazilian populations in Ireland to gain an insight into their experiences of policing in Ireland.

The research is being undertaken by the Irish Network Against Racism which says that the two communities are being chosen because of their size as “little is documented about their experiences”.

According to INAR, the research will “use interviews, focus groups and a survey to establish a better understanding of how these communities understand and experience policing, and assess their experiences in light of legal obligations on An Garda Síochána.”

The network says that important issues will be explored in the research, including their experiences of reporting crime, attitudes towards police, and treatment by police, as well as areas of good practice and recommendations for change.

INAR said: “The results of this research will be used to form recommendations that will inform the reform of the policing system in Ireland.”

It comes as a file on the death of George Nkencho has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc). The 27-year-old was shot a number of times by an armed officer outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin, on December 30, 2020.

After a meeting with Gsoc on Monday, Mr Nkencho’s sister Gloria alleged there was a “racial bias” within law enforcement in Ireland. She said:

We trust that the DPP will conduct a fair and impartial assessment, taking into account any potential bias that may have influenced the officer's actions and that tragic day.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment.

Its website says it continues to invest in its network of 480 diversity officers.

The website says that during 2022, An Garda Síochána implemented a hate crime e-learning programme developed in conjunction with NGOs. The programme has been completed by 83.2% of all garda members.

It adds: “An Garda Síochána in conjunction with the University of Limerick has continued to facilitate Garda members and Staff participating in the Policing and Human Rights Law in Ireland Level 8 Certificate programme. Over 2,000 Garda personnel at all ranks and grades have completed and been awarded this certificate.”