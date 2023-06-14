Five in court in connection with murder of Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy was killed whilst running along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12, in 2022. Picture: RIP.ie

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 14:30

Five people have appeared before a court in Tullamore accused of various crimes arising out of the investigation into Ashling Murphy’s murder.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was killed whilst running along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12, in 2022.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove in Tullamore, is due to stand trial for her murder in October.

Three of the five people who appeared in court today are accused of withholding information from the investigation team.

The other two are accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of an alleged offender in the days after Ashling's murder.

They are all due back in court next month.

