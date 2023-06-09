Pre-trial hearing begins in case of man accused of murdering Cork woman 42 years ago

Nora Sheehan's body was found by forestry workers in Cork six days after she went missing
Pre-trial hearing begins in case of man accused of murdering Cork woman 42 years ago

Noel Long (pictured)is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981 Picture: Collins Courts

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 18:02
Alison O’Riordan

A pre-trial hearing has begun in the case of a 74-year-old man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork 42 years ago.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The expected three-week hearing is taking place before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsel Brendan Grehan, while Michael Delaney SC is heading up the defence team.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981 at an unknown place within the State. Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

A jury is expected to be sworn in at a later date once the pre-trial hearing concludes.

Read More

Noel Long to face trial 42 years after death of woman in Cork

More in this section

Global drugs survey Judge delays sentencing Cork bar worker who became addicted to cocaine during covid
Mediation talks begin in case of dying woman suing over cervical smear slides Mediation talks begin in case of dying woman suing over cervical smear slides
Stepping up her workout routine Video of personal trainer lifting weights in a gym reduces her €60k injury claim to €7.5k
#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkPerson: Noel LongPerson: Nora Sheehan
<p>File picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Former senior garda arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd