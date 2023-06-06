Woman stole mobile phone from patient on trolley in Cork hospital

A woman lying on a trolley bed at the A&E unit of Mercy University Hospital had her mobile phone stolen from her hand by another woman visiting the hospital — a crime that was described as “particularly mean”.

Lisa Lenihan of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to this theft at Cork District Court along with four other thefts. And it was noted by Judge Olann Kelleher that the 35-year-old had 14 previous convictions for thefts in the past.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a number of concurrent sentences on Lenihan for her latest offences and said: “Some them are serious, she has reached a low ebb — theft in hospital from a woman on a bed on a trolley is particularly mean. It is a very serious matter.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a total sentence of eight months on the accused.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Garda Kyra Collins and colleagues were at the hospital at 10.30pm on May 3, 2023.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On that date, gardaí were attending the accident and emergency unit of Mercy University Hospital in relation to a separate incident when it was brought to their attention that a theft had occurred.

“The allegation was that it occurred in the A&E unit cubicle where a mobile phone was taken from the hand of a woman on a trolley bed.

“Lisa Lenihan was identified as a suspect from CCTV by gardaí.

“Gardaí patrolled and located Lisa Lenihan on Blackrock Road, at 1.05am on May 4, the phone, valued at €225, was located on her and she admitted in a voluntary cautioned memo admitting the offence.”

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant’s problems stemmed from being in an abusive relationship and falling into addiction.

As well as the hospital theft, she also committed a number of other crimes in recent weeks. She paid for her food at the 115 café on Oliver Plunkett Street and when the waitress’s back was turned, she stole the tip jar containing about €10.

She also admitted other thefts. She had 31 previous convictions, including 14 for theft.