Hundreds and thousands of CCTV images scanned as gardaí probe ice-cream cone theft

The thieves stole the giant ice-cream cone from a premises at Glencar Shopping Centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on the morning of Sunday, May 21, at 6.23am
Garda Grainne Doherty said the appearance of a giant ice-cream cone cannot go unnoticed. File picture: Andy Gibson

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 11:42
Stephen Maguire

An investigation is under way in Co Donegal after a giant ice-cream cone was stolen from outside a shop in Letterkenny.

Gardaí have scanned hundreds (and thousands) of CCTV images in a bid to track down the culprits.

The thieves stole the huge cone from a premises at Glencar Shopping Centre on the morning of Sunday, May 21, at 6.23am.

The early morning suspects include two men and one woman, who made their way off in the direction of Dr McGinley Road.

The men tried to cover their faces with hoods up while the woman was wearing a pink zipped-up top and pink tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí are hoping early morning drivers may help them identify the culprits.

Garda Grainne Doherty said the appearance of a giant ice-cream cone cannot go unnoticed.

"Somebody has seen this cone," Garda Doherty said.

If a giant ice-cream cone has appeared in your living room or your friend's apartment, somebody knows something about this. 

"These things are quite expensive and times are hard for businesses. We are anxious to have this item returned to the owner."

Garda Doherty appealed to those who took the cone to return it.

"To whoever did take it, it might have been a moment of madness, drop it back."

Members of the public who have any information relating to the cone are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

Place: Donegal
