Cork woman punched her sister in the head at train station and said 'She deserved it'

A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to her own sister at Mallow railway station on Sunday — in a case where she allegedly said: “She deserved it.”

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Garda Daithí Ó Floinn objected to bail being granted to Mary Dinan, of 40 Forrest View, Mallow, Co Cork, on the charge of assault causing harm to her sister, Margaret Hogan. Ms Dinan was also charged with engaging in threatening behaviour.

Garda Ó Floinn said the objection to bail was based on concerns including the seriousness of the alleged assault.

The background to the matter was that it was alleged the complainant dropped members of her family off at Mallow railway station on May 28.

“It is alleged that her sister — the suspect — shouted: ‘You are dead, you are dead,’ and punched her in the head. The incident last 30 to 40 seconds. The injured party provided a statement of complaint.

“CCTV of the incident was viewed by gardaí. The suspect admitted punching her sister in the face and said: ‘She deserved it’. There is a longstanding feud between the Hogan and Dinan family.

“The concern of gardaí is that members of the injured party’s family could be threatened or intimidated.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked the witness about any specific threats that had allegedly been made. Garda Ó Floinn said Ms Dinan allegedly said: "You are dead, you are dead now."

'Bad blood'

Solicitor Tim Kennelly represented Mary Dinan and suggested the complaint against her had been made by someone with "bad blood" against the defendant.

Mr Kennelly asked the witness what evidence he had of a feud. Garda Ó Floinn replied he was aware of it from general policing in the Mallow area over the past 10 years.

Judge Colm Roberts said he was giving the accused bail on her own bond of €1,000 and a €500 cash lodgement. Other conditions required her to sign on at Mallow Garda Station three times a week, remain sober in public and have no contact direct or indirect with the complainant or her immediate family including a requirement not to enter Bolster Terrace or O’Sullivan Place, Mallow, Co Cork.

Judge Roberts explained this also meant not having any contact with the complainant on social media.

Tim Kennelly was appointed on free legal aid to represent the accused and the case against her was adjourned to June 6 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.