'Top of the pyramid' Clare drug dealer pleads guilty to attempted murder

A convicted drug dealer who was at the "top of the pyramid" of the west coast drugs scene has admitted to the attempted murder of a man in 2020.

At the Central Criminal Court, Tony McInerney, aged 27, formerly of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, entered a guilty plea to the attempted murder of Daniel Harty Jnr at Pound St, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on January 18, 2020.