Judge jails young Corkman as 'strong deterrent against assaults on taxi drivers'

Taxi drivers must feel safe in their work and sentences for assaults on drivers need to have a deterrent effect, a Circuit Court judge declared.

Judge Catherine Staines made this comment as she imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence on 24-year-old Evan Crean for his part in a robbery. Judge Staines said: “There has to be a strong deterrent against assaults on taxi drivers. We all depend on them and they must feel safe when they pick up passengers.”

The judge made the comments during sentencing in respect of a case where a taxi driver was robbed by two passengers in Cork who struck him on the head – one with a glass rum bottle, the other with a hammer. Detective Garda John Barry said Evan Crean was the man who struck the driver with the Captain Morgan’s bottle.

The detective said that when the taxi arrived at Lotamore in Mayfield, Evan Crean took cash from a cup holder and then opened the armrest where he took a sum estimated at between €350 and €500. Evan Crean damaged the dashcam and then took it with him when he left the car.

He was charged with robbery, production of a glass bottle and causing criminal damage. He signed a plea of guilty to all charges. Evan Crean of St. Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Staines at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to four-and-a-half years with the last two years suspended.

The victim said he feared for his safety and for his life during the unprovoked attack and robbery.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said the defendant was undertaking educational courses in prison and was doing very well. He said that what the 24-year-old man needed was structure in his life. “He wishes to apologise. He realises the incident was very terrifying for (the taxi driver),” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said that while it was no defence, the accused was out of it on drugs and alcohol at the time of the offence. Detective Garda Barry said the accused had 56 previous convictions, including five for theft, two for causing criminal damage, two for obstruction.