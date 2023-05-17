Gardaí focused on tackling hybrid threats from hostile states and groups

The Garda security service has said it is “committed” to tackling dangers to the State posed by hybrid threats from hostile states and groups.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Garda HQ said this work aims to protect the Irish democracy, institutions of the State, threats to its citizens and the country’s economic wellbeing.

During a visit last week, a European centre for countering hybrid threats said the threat from disinformation campaigns, driven by Russia and China across Europe, and threats to digital and energy cables was growing.

The European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE) said these threats were real for Ireland, given its geographical position, its maritime security area and its location as home of major tech multinationals.

Hybrid threats includes campaigns, typically orchestrated or funded by hostile states, to destabilise countries, including through disinformation and backing of radical organisations, such as far-right groups.

Hybrid threats also include cyber attacks, including those targeting a country's critical national infrastructure and economy. In addition, these threats can target key sub-sea cables and energy connectors coming into and between European countries.

The Irish Examiner asked departments and agencies what role they had in this area. The Department of Foreign Affairs said its role was co-ordinating Irish engagement with Hybrid CoE.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “A core element of the security service function of An Garda Síochána is the collection, analysis and dissemination of intelligence related to threats which have the potential to adversely impact the institutions of the State and/or the economic well-being of the State. This responsibility includes so-called hybrid threats.

“Consequently, An Garda Síochána gathers and analyses intelligence in relation to hostile actors and their activities (including hybrid threat activities) with the purpose of countering any identified threats and briefing Government or State agencies as appropriate.”

It added: “An Garda Síochána is committed to identifying and countering threats to democracy, our citizens, institutions of the State, society and the State’s economic wellbeing regardless of the origins of any such threat.

“In order to deliver upon this commitment, the Security & Intelligence Section of An Garda Síochána (part of the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service) works in close co-operation with domestic and international partners to protect security interests and democratic institutions.”

The National Security Analysis Centre (NSAC), based in the Department of Taoiseach, said: “Hybrid threats encompass a wide range of activities across the political, economic, military, security, civil and information domains.

“Hybrid threats can often manifest as cyber security operations and the National Cyber Security Centres (NCSC) in the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is the primary cyber security authority in Ireland responsible for the analysis of such cyber threats and managing the response to nationally significant cyberattacks.

"Both the National Security Analysis Centre and the NCSC conduct regular analysis of various national security threats, including hybrid threats along with co-ordination of the whole-of-Government response to such threats.”

The Defence Forces said it had no comment to make on the issue.