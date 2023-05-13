Gardaí seize cannabis worth €600k in Co Wexford

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 16:20
Sally Gorman

Gardaí have seized €600,000 worth of cannabis in Co Wexford. 

A total of 33kg of cannabis was discovered during the search of a premises in Enniscorthy at around 4.30pm yesterday.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The search was conducted by the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit and National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with assistance from Enniscorthy District Detective Unit as part of Operation Tara.

Operation Tara aims to tackle the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs.

Man arrested after €69k worth of drugs seized

