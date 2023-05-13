Wexford GAA mentor jailed for assault on referee

Judge James McCourt handed down an 18-month prison sentence with the final 12 months suspended
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for assault on referee

The referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, when he was struck from behind. File picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 10:35
Brendan Furlong

A GAA mentor has been jailed for assaulting a referee following a junior football match in Wexford town last September.

Glen McManus, aged 34, of Cluain Dara, Clonard, Wexford town, punched referee Michael Lannigan in the immediate aftermath of the game involving his own club St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island.

McManus was present on the sideline for his club during the course of the game at their grounds on Whiterock Hill, just outside the town.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

He also assaulted another man, Edward Harding, on the same date in September and the same location, and the second charge was taken into account.

Judge James McCourt, having heard an outline of the incident, handed down an 18-month prison sentence with the final 12 months suspended.

Relating to the incident, the referee was assaulted at the end of the junior football championship game.

The injured party received a punch to the back of the head and had presented himself at Wexford General Hospital with neck injuries.

The referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, when he was struck from behind and fell to the ground, landing on the grass.

Mr Lannigan was out of work for a couple of weeks as a result of the assault.

Read More

Man arrested after €69k worth of drugs seized

More in this section

Four senior Custom House Capital executives sentenced for roles in 'sophisticated' operation to defraud investors Four senior Custom House Capital executives sentenced for roles in 'sophisticated' operation to defraud investors
High Court hears of 'Herculean' efforts to get accommodation for homeless asylum seekers High Court hears of 'Herculean' efforts to get accommodation for homeless asylum seekers
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Cocaine 'the most popular drug in Cork', judge tells court
#CourtsPlace: WexfordOrganisation: GAA
<p>The drugs that were seized in Ballymun. Picture: An Garda Siochána</p>

Man arrested after €69k worth of drugs seized

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd