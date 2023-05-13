Wexford GAA mentor jailed for assault on referee

A GAA mentor has been jailed for assaulting a referee following a junior football match in Wexford town last September.

Glen McManus, aged 34, of Cluain Dara, Clonard, Wexford town, punched referee Michael Lannigan in the immediate aftermath of the game involving his own club St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island.

McManus was present on the sideline for his club during the course of the game at their grounds on Whiterock Hill, just outside the town.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

He also assaulted another man, Edward Harding, on the same date in September and the same location, and the second charge was taken into account.

Judge James McCourt, having heard an outline of the incident, handed down an 18-month prison sentence with the final 12 months suspended.

Relating to the incident, the referee was assaulted at the end of the junior football championship game.

The injured party received a punch to the back of the head and had presented himself at Wexford General Hospital with neck injuries.

The referee blew the whistle at the end of the match, when he was struck from behind and fell to the ground, landing on the grass.

Mr Lannigan was out of work for a couple of weeks as a result of the assault.