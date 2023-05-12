Man arrested after €69k worth of drugs seized

The drugs that were seized in Ballymun. Picture: An Garda Siochána

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 22:11
David Kent

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs during a search in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, officers attached to the Ballymun drugs unit searched a residential property in Ballymun.

During the course of the search, cocaine worth €57k and cannabis herb worth approximately €12k was seized.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and detained at a north Dublin garda station.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. 

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

