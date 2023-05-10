Corkman accused of throwing soup at Crawford Art Gallery painting to contest case

A Buttevant man accused of causing criminal damage to a painting at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork by allegedly throwing soup at it indicated on Wednesday that he would be contesting the case.

Thomas Shinnick from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, County Cork, faces a charge of causing criminal damage to the painting — George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study — at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. The painting is protected by glazing. It is alleged that €400 worth of damage was caused.