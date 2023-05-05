Girl who fell off her pony, claiming it was spooked by a horse, settles action for €145,000

A young girl who sued after falling off her horse, claiming it had become spooked by another horse during a lesson and galloped off, has settled her High Court action for €145,000.

Leah Skye Keeling was 10 years old when she fell off her own horse, a three-year-old mare called Molly and dislocated her elbow as she was taking a riding lesson at an equestrian centre. The settlement is without an admission of liability.

The girl’s counsel, Hugh Mohan SC, told the court experts on their side would claim that a horse used for lesson purposes should be not less than five years old.

Leah Skye Keeling (now 16) of Mount Rochford Rise, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, had through her mother Siobhan Keeling sued Monksfield Equestrian Ltd with registered offices at Killeek Lane, Saint Margaret’s, Co. Dublin.

The young girl was attending a lesson at the centre on October 27, 2017, and riding a pony called Molly who she had recently purchased. It was claimed that in participating in the lesson, the girl relied on the expertise of the equestrian centre in riding and management of horses.

It was also claimed that during the course of the lesson another class participant rode up close to Molly and impacted on her mare, and as a result the mare became spooked and took off at a gallop. It was claimed that despite her best efforts to remain on her pony, Leah fell off.

The girl, it was further claimed, had allegedly been allowed to partake in the lesson while riding a pony whose condition and temperament had not been assessed by the equestrian centre. The pony, it was alleged, was not of sufficient maturity to partake in a class setting.

The claims were denied and Monksfield Equestrian denied the narrative account of the accident as put forward by the Keeling side. It further contended the occurrence of the accident was unforeseeable.

It claimed that despite the exercise of all reasonable care falls are an accepted and inherent risk in the sport of horse and pony riding and it cannot predict, prevent, anticipate or foresee ponies becoming spooked and falls occurring while riding.

Mr Mohan told the court the elbow was at first treated conservatively but the young girl later had to have surgery. Counsel said she had returned to horse riding two or three times a week but her right arm is not entirely straight. Mr Justice O'Connor approved the settlement.