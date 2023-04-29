'Good Samaritans' attacked when they tried to stop man assaulting his girlfriend

Two men had attempted to come to the rescue of woman being attacked by accused in the early hours of November 13, 2021, in Bandon
Judge told accused: 'Two Good Samaritans came along to intervene because of your behaviour and you assaulted them. They were trying to protect your girlfriend from you.' Picture: Larry Cummins 

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Two Good Samaritans who intervened for the safety of a young woman in Bandon were attacked and injured by her partner.

Garda Eoin Hodnett described what occurred at Parnell Street, Bandon, on November 13, 2021, during a sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for Ayman Foley, of 32 Ardan, Bandon, Co Cork.

Foley pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to the two young men who intervened.

“At 2.10am on November 13, 2021, we got a call to Parnell Street, Bandon, where there was a report of two males being assaulted.

“[One of the injured parties] said he was walking home with two friends when they saw Ayman Foley being rough with his girlfriend. At the time, that is how they described it. He tried to intervene in it and he was assaulted. He received a cut lip and bruised eye.

“[One of the injured party’s friends] said he observed his friend being assaulted and he tried to intervene and he too was assaulted, receiving cuts and bruises to his face and concussion.

“The third man who was also there witnessed both assaults,” Garda Hodnett said.

The defendant was questioned at Bandon Garda Station initially about the incidents. Garda Hodnett said: “A few questions into the interview, he refused to cooperate and the interview was stopped.

There was an allegation by one of the injured parties that he was approached and essentially threatened to drop the complaint.

“I have known the accused and come across him numerous times. He has a short fuse. He wouldn’t have the best group of friends.” 

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said there was a smell of cannabis from the accused on the night and he was clearly intoxicated. Garda Hodnett said he found him to be quite coherent.

Ms McCarthy said: “It all started with an argument with his girlfriend.” Garda Hodnett said: “According to the injured parties, it was more than an argument, it was physical.” 

Ms McCarthy said the Probation Service reported the young man was developing victim awareness but this needed greater exploration by the accused.

“It was something that was impulsive on the night and completely unacceptable. But he is on the right path. He is now 19,” Ms McCarthy said.

Judge Boyle said: “This is a serious incident. It arose out of you assaulting your girlfriend — although you are not charged with that. Two Good Samaritans came along to intervene because of your behaviour and you assaulted them. They were trying to protect your girlfriend from you.” 

The judge warned him he was going to keep coming back before the court if he did not change his ways. Judge Boyle told Foley he was at a real crossroads in his life. 

She adjourned sentencing until November 6 for the accused to continue under the direction of the Probation Service.

