Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal assault of man, 68, in Cork

Florence O’Sullivan passed away on April 6 as a result of injuries he sustained during an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork City on March 11
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 09:30
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the fatal assault of a 68-year-old man in Cork city last month. 

Florence O’Sullivan passed away at Cork University Hospital on April 6 as a result of injuries he sustained during an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork city on March 11.

Investigating gardaí subsequently opened a murder inquiry into Mr O'Sullivan's death and established an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was originally from Adrigole, lived for many years in a flat in Cork city centre. More recently, he had been living in Carrigaline. 

This morning, gardaí renewed an appeal to the public for assistance.

They have appealed in particular for information on a white Volkswagen Taxi that was observed in the Glentransna Court area between 8pm and 8:20pm on the night of Saturday March 11. They are urging the driver of this Taxi to make contact with them.

Anyone with any information should contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

