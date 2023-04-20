Hospital apologises to widow and family of man who died after surgery complications

A hospital has unreservedly apologised in the High Court to the widow and family of a father of three who died from complications after surgery to remove cancer on his lung.

But the widow of 43-year-old Shane Banks, who died three days after a second operation to remove his lung at University Hospital Galway, speaking outside the Four Courts said time will tell how much the apology means.

It comes as she and the extended family of Shane Banks from Co Sligo called for a new law to be introduced, called Shane’s Law, making it mandatory for hospitals to disclose if a treating doctor is under supervision or being mentored.

His wife Ciara McDermott said there had to be disclosure. “It means nothing if these things are not recognised.”

She said the family at the inquest into the lecturer’s death had found out “that we had no idea what had been going on. From the time Shane was admitted to the hospital he had not a hope.”

She said the loss of Shane for all the family was horrendous.

“The loss is huge. Huge is not a big enough word. He was the love of my life. He was my husband, he was probably the best definition of a father I could have ever imagined — he loved our three children, they were only two, three and four years' old when he died.”

And she told how she had not been able to explain the exact circumstances of their father’s death to her children yet.

"They think he went into the hospital with a pain and he was sick and they think he got so sick that the doctors did their very best to help him and couldn’t. I have to go down that route at the moment. I will have to go through years of going back through this and eventually let them look through the documents as to what really happened."

Shane Banks, a lecturer in business at Sligo Institute of Technology, died following the performance of a second operation for treatable lung cancer. He underwent two operations: the second on Friday, June 21, 2019, but died on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Major complications

During the course of the second surgery, major complications arose. There was significant blood loss and Mr Banks had to be put on bypass. His condition deteriorated and he died three days later.

The apology was read to High Court as his wife Ciara McDermott and family settled actions against the HSE over his death. The terms of the settlements are confidential.

In the letter of apology, University Hospital Galway and the Saolta Group apologised to Mr Banks' wife and their extended family and acknowledged the father’s “untimely death” and the “enormity of the personal loss to you of your beloved Shane".

Shane Banks and Ciara McDermott on their wedding day.

The letter from hospital general manager Chris Kane said: “I sincerely and unreservedly apologise for the failure to consider the introduction of proper supports for the thoracic surgery in Shane’s case and the deficits in the manner in which Shane’s surgery was carried out.”

It added: “If these had been in place and addressed, his death three days later would likely have been avoided. I acknowledge and regret the great upset, distress and loss suffered as a result."

Mr Banks, who could not shake off a chest infection and had been coughing up blood was admitted to the Galway hospital for surgery.

Invasive tumour

The lobectomy was performed involving removal of two lobes from his right lung. Mr Banks was in ICU for three days, and treated for pneumonia. However, the tumour was found to be “significantly invasive” and a second procedure was planned following discussion with a multi-disciplinary team.

This took place on June 21, which was the Banks’ sixth wedding anniversary.

During this procedure, the inquest heard the right main pulmonary artery was torn, and blood loss of 2.2 litres was recorded.

Two surgeons were called to assist and after the bleeding was stopped, Mr Bank’s right lung was removed. He was brought to ICU after 1am and temporarily put on a ventilator.

In the early hours of June 24, his condition was seen to deteriorate and he was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at 9.18am.

The cause of death was given as acute respiratory failure due to pulmonary oedema and damage in the remaining left lung, following removal of the right lung three days earlier.

An inquest, which ran for 15 days, returned a verdict of medical misadventure, and the coroner made a number of recommendations including that a mentorship programme be established for doctors; and that standard operating procedures for all cancer multi-disciplinary teams be communicated to all hospitals; and arrangements for consultant leave be standardised to prevent situations arising where doctors go on leave soon after critical procedures.

The inquest heard the cardiothoracic surgeon involved was under mentorship and supervision for his cardiac practice at the time, but not for thoracic work and lung procedures.