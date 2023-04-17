Cork woman who made false complaints against nine people to be sentenced in May

Sonya Egan was arraigned in February at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and she admitted eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women
Sonya Egan was remanded in continuing custody. File picture: Cork Courts

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 19:30

Sentencing of a 43-year-old woman on 14 counts of making false complaints against six men and three women in Cork City over a five-year period has been set for May 9.

Sonya Egan, of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, Co Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Monday for the purpose of having a date set for sentencing.

Judge Catherine Staines listed the case for sentencing on May 9 after being told the sentencing hearing would be lengthy and would be expected to take about two hours.

Sonya Egan was remanded in continuing custody until that date and she indicated her preference not to attend court in person for the sentencing but to appear again by video link from prison.

Sonya Egan was arraigned in February at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and she admitted eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women, alleging to the gardaí the injured party in each count had committed some offence, on various dates between 2016 and 2021.

The false statements and reports were made at the Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin and Cork and at Mayfield, Watercourse Road, and Anglesea Street Garda Stations, all in Cork.

No facts have yet been given on the nature of the false reports made by the accused.

