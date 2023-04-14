Dublin man accused of having heroin worth €20,000 for sale in Cork

A 31-year-old Dubliner was allegedly caught with a stash of over €20,000 worth of heroin on Rochestown Road in Cork on Wednesday, April 12.

Detective Garda Mike Walsh brought Rhys McGuire before Cork District Court on Friday on charges arising out of the matter. There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but the one condition of his bail relates to staying out of Cork.

Rhys McGuire of Iveagh Hostel, Bride Road, Dublin 8, is accused of being in possession of Diamorphine (heroin) on Rochestown Road, Cork, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Det. Garda Walsh said he arrested, charged and cautioned the accused who made no reply to the charges.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “It will require a certificate of analysis for the suspected drugs so I will require a lengthy adjournment.” He applied to have the case put back until September 4 for the purpose of obtaining directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bail

Garda Walsh said there was no objection to bail but conditions were required.

He must reside at Iveagh Hostel, Dublin. If there is any change to his circumstances, investigating gardaí must be informed within 24 hours. A curfew was imposed between 10pm and 6am.

He has to surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documentation and provide investigating gardaí with a contact number and have his phone charged and be contactable at all times.

He is to sign on at Kevin Street garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and stay out of Cork city except for legal and medical appointments.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was no objection to those conditions but that the defendant did not have a passport. Rhys McGuire gave sworn evidence to that effect and Judge Olann Kelleher reminded him that he was not to apply for any new travel documents.