Cork man accused of assault in bar arrested with one-way ticket to New Zealand

A 22-year-old man accused of using a glass in an assault in a pub in Carrigaline on Christmas Eve was arrested at a boarding gate in Dublin Airport with a one-way ticket for Christchurch and a 12-month work visa for New Zealand.

Colin O’Leary has now appeared at Cork District Court where gardaí objected to continuing bail based on their fear that he was a flight risk.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until April 27.

Colin O’Leary had a previous address at The Crescent, Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork, but it has been a term of earlier bail that he would reside at Belfort, Rossa Avenue, Bishopstown.

The case arises out of an investigation into an alleged assault at The Stables Bar, Carrigaline.

Detective Garda Ian Breen said: “It is alleged that the injured party was assaulted with a glass into the neck area, causing a serious injury at around 9.30pm on December 24, 2022.

“The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of gardaí. CCTV was obtained from the premises and he is clearly identifiable.

“He was arrested on February 5, brought to Togher garda station and questioned. He declined to comment during interview.”

Colin O’Leary was granted bail at Cork District Court on February 6. One of the conditions of bail was that he would surrender his passport. He said in court that he had lost his passport.

Another bail condition required that he would not obtain new travel documents or leave the jurisdiction.

Det Garda Breen said: “On the evening of March 27, 2023, investigating gardaí were informed by the Garda passenger information unit at Dublin Airport that Colin O’Leary was trying to board a flight from Dublin Airport to Dubai on an Emirates flight at 2.15pm on March 28, with a further transfer on to Melbourne, Australia, and onwards to Christchurch, New Zealand.

“He had a one-year New Zealand work visa and he also had his passport.”

Flight risk

The detective said the main concern gardaí had in objecting to bail was that the defendant would be a flight risk.

Another ground for objection was the seriousness of the alleged incident at the centre of the case.

“A young man suffered a wound to his neck inflicted with a glass. He was taken to Cork University Hospital on the night and discharged on the morning of December 25.

“The main objection is the likelihood to abscond if granted bail. He was arrested at a boarding gate in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport when he was about to fly to Dubai. We believe he was about to abscond,” the detective said.

Solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the defendant had a passport that was lost but a relative found it in his house and returned it to the defendant.

As for the evidence of a New Zealand work visa, Mr Collins-Daly said: “The first I heard of that was here in court.”

Det Garda Breen said: “I believe he had no intention of returning.”

Mr Collins-Daly said: “He did intend to come back but he did not go about it the right way.”

The solicitor said the young man’s only reason for travelling to New Zealand was to attend a relative’s wedding.

Judge Olann Kelleher commented: “He knew exactly what he was doing.”

The judge remanded him in custody until April 27 on the charge of assault causing harm.