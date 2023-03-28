All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury 

Three-time All-Ireland senior Limerick hurler, Pat Ryan, has been convicted on a single count of perjury arising out of a Garda corruption probe.
Ryan, of Doon, Co Limerick, was convicted on Tuesday afternoon at Limerick District Court on a single count of perjury
He was jailed for two weeks by Judge Patricia Harney but immediately appealed the sentence.
Ryan had appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick on Tuesday morning.
A Garda spokesman had said: “As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a Garda spokesman.
Ryan is a three-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Limerick who was dropped from the senior hurling panel earlier this year.