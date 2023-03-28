All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury 

Ryan was jailed for two weeks by Judge Patricia Harney at Limerick District Court but immediately appealed the sentence
All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury 

Pat Ryan, of Doon, Co Limerick, was convicted on Tuesday afternoon at Limerick District Court on a single count of perjury. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 13:51
David Raleigh

Three-time All-Ireland senior Limerick hurler, Pat Ryan, has been convicted on a single count of perjury arising out of a Garda corruption probe.

Ryan, of Doon, Co Limerick, was convicted on Tuesday afternoon at Limerick District Court on a single count of perjury

He was jailed for two weeks by Judge Patricia Harney but immediately appealed the sentence.

Ryan had appeared by appointment at a garda station in Limerick on Tuesday morning.

A Garda spokesman had said: “As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a Garda spokesman.

Ryan is a three-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Limerick who was dropped from the senior hurling panel earlier this year.

More to follow

More in this section

Enoch Burke court case 'I’m afraid it’s bye bye to you,': Judge tells Enoch Burke as he bars him from court
Simeon Burke Court Appearance Two of Enoch Burke's siblings make complaint to Gsoc over court removal
Two men arrested after armed robbery of takeaways in Kildare Two men arrested after armed robbery of takeaways in Kildare
#CourtsPlace: LimerickPerson: Pat Ryan
<p>Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde outside Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday. Picture: Noel Baker</p>

Former ABP director Paul Hyde before Cork court over failure to comply with planning laws

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd